This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Hundreds turn out for funeral of Barry Mohan

  • 24 October 2022
Hundreds turn out for funeral of Barry Mohan
The funeral cortege of Barry Mohan is carried from St Mary's Church, Aughncloy. MC 11
Emmet McElhattonBy Emmet McElhatton - 24 October 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

FODC confirms arrangements for bank holiday Shock and sadness following death of Dungannon pedestrian Tyrone musician Barry Mohan has died following RTC Musician killed in collision was ‘full of energy and craic’

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY