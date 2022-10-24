Hundreds turn out for funeral of Barry Mohan

A HUGE congregation gathered at St Mary’s Church in Aughnacloy on Friday afternoon for the funeral mass of a cherished folk musician and beloved father-of-one, Barry Mohan.

The 28-year-old tragically passed away after the car he was driving collided with a lorry in Co Armagh in the early hours of Monday morning.

Best known for being a talented and energetic guitarist with the popular Tyrone band, All Folk’d Up, Barry was loved by his family and friends for his wit, spirit and light heart.

On Friday morning, a piper played a slow lament as Barry’s coffin, carried and flanked by his family, friends, fans and bandmates, was brought through the crowded streets of Aughnacloy to St Mary’s Church.

Local primary school children formed a guard of honour, fellow musicians bowed their heads, and a solemn air cloaked the entire town.

Many of the hundreds of mourners who attended the ceremony, as Fr Cathal Deveney explained, had travelled long distances “not only to show their grief, but also their gratitude”.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald, Fr Deveney said, “Barry was a talented musician, but he was not selfish with his music.

“He was confident, witty and energetic, and, as well as being a gifted musician and singer, he was a great sportsman, and actually signed and played for Shamrock Rovers at under-17 level.

“He also had a lifelong involvement with his local GAA club, Aghaloo,” he said. “Barry, of course, was best-known as a fantastic traditional Irish guitar player, but he loved a diverse range of music, and always had a desire to harmonise these different musical worlds.

“He was a successful solo artist in his own right, but it was probably with his brother Pauric’s band, All Folk’d Up, where Barry was able to connect with the widest audience.

“It was impressive to see how many people turned up to say goodbye to him. It says it all really.

“This has been a tremendous tragedy for so many people.”