Hunger-strike photograph exhibition to take place in Galbally

THE memories of the 1981 Hunger Strike in which ten young Republican men died in the H-Blocks of Long Kesh remain seared into the consciousness of those of an age to recall that historic era.

This week, an exhibition of photographs and slides from that time will be held in Galbally, with a particular emphasis on east Tyrone.

All of 42 years ago, it was a seminal time in Irish history when hundreds of thousands of people, the length and breath of Ireland, and throughout the world, took to the streets to support the hunger-strikers while huge crowds attended the funerals of the ten men. They were protesting to be recognised as political prisoners rather than be branded criminals by the British Government.

South Tyrone played a huge part in that historic time. Bobby Sands was elected as MP for Fermanagh & South Tyrone while he was on hunger-strike, there were vigils and protests held almost daily throughout the area. The fourth hunger-striker to die was Martin Hurson from Galbally.

It was era long before instant mobile phone cameras when relatively few photographs were taken. However US photographer, Barbara Pryor, captured many images while she was here at that time.

Patricia Campbell from Derrytresk, who was a H-Block activist, explained, “Barbara took many wonderful photos. The exhibition will evoke many memories and people will recognise themselves and friends from back then. Many people have passed away since then, however I’m sure their loved ones will appreciate the images.

“It was a very turbulent and tragic time but there was also great camaraderie and happy memories. A great many of the photographs are from Galbally and Coalisland.

“Barbara, who was in her mid 30s then, was very bubbly and vivacious. She is now her mid 70s and has retained that lovely personality. My sister Maureen and I have bombarded her with requests for the photos because we remember she took so many.

“Not many people had access to a camera and there were no instant images in 1981. That’s why I believe these photographs are special.”

True to her word, Barbara dug out the old films and photographs and will attend the exhibition to share her memories.

Patricia added, “It was one of the most poignant times of our history. It was a time when perhaps we developed our politics but above all, it was a time when grass roots people from local communities came out in unity to oppose the criminalisation of our neighbours and communities. Barbara captured those photos at that moment and time.”

Patricia also emphasised, “This local history belongs to the people, not any political party or grouping. Everyone with an interest is welcome, regardless of political background.”

The exhibition will take place from 2pm to 4pm at Galbally Community Centre on Saturday, June 3. There will be light refreshments afterwards and a discussion and opportunity to share memories.