Hussey pledges support for Castlederg anti-protocol rally

A CASTLEDERG Ulster Unionist councillor will take part in an anti-protocol rally in the town this evening, despite his party leader saying the protests are ‘raising tensions’.

It is not the first time Derek Hussey has clashed with leader Doug Beattie. Cllr Hussey is currently suspended from the UUP after a row over the appointment of an assembly election candidate for West Tyrone, in this instance Cllr Hussey accused Mr Beattie of being “dictatorial” in selecting Ian Marshall to stand in the constituency.

Speaking about tonight’s rally Cllr Hussey was forthright, “I believe the protocol is bad for Northern Ireland and I am supporting the rally. I’ll be out with my band on the evening.

“I hope there will be an excellent turnout of concerned people and I hope it will be a strong peaceful event, allowing people to display publicly their frustration with the protocol and its implications.”

The rally is the latest in a series of protests which have been taking place around the North. It will feature high profile speakers including Jim Allister, Jeffrey Donaldson, Jamie Bryson and Trevor Clarke.

The UUP leader Doug Beattie had attended a number of the initial events but following a security alert in Belfast during a visit by Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Mr Beattie said he could no longer support the protests.

He explained, “The Ulster Unionist Party will not be part of raising tensions or the temperature by bringing people onto the streets with an intent to harness anger.”

Asked if he believed Castlederg was the right place to hold such a rally Cllr Hussey replied, “It’s a border town and obviously we are on the edge of an international border, which is where a border should be, not an internal border within the United Kingdom.

“I don’t see why it shouldn’t be in Castlederg, people here are just as concerned as elsewhere in Northern Ireland about the ramifications of the protocol.”

Accepting he is going against the wishes of his party leader Cllr Hussey explained, “I am currently suspended from UUP. There are some excellent members of the Ulster Unionist Party in and around the entire country, I’m particularly mindful of excellent party candidates in Foyle, in Fermanagh/South Tyrone and in Mid-Ulster and they have my support. It is a very unfortunate position for those of an Ulster Unionist inclination in West Tyrone that they find themselves in.

“I am supporting Trevor Clarke (TUV assembly candidate) – he’s a friend, I’ve know him for a long time – as I’m supporting all unionist candidates standing in our area. I believe the spread of various elements of unionism in the candidature is a benefit in that it will encourage unionists to come out and vote, and when they do to transfer their vote as well.”

However speaking ahead of tonight’s parade Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí McHugh said the erection of flags in Castlederg at the start of this week is a clear attempt by unionists to mark out territory.

He explained, “The irony is the people organising tonight’s rally brought us the protocol in the first place through their support for a hard Tory/DUP Brexit.

“The erection of flags in Castlederg is clearly an attempt to heighten tensions and to mark out territory and that’s unacceptable.

“What the people behind these rallies should focus on is asking unionist leaders if they will be going back to the Executive to ensure an additional £1billion is invested in our health service and over £300million to support workers and families with the cost-of-living crisis, can be spent,” Cllr McHugh added.

Police have indicated they will be in attendance at the rally and minimal traffic disruption is expected.