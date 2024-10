ONE of Joe Monaghan’s first actions upon returning to Ireland from London three years ago was to seek volunteering opportunities.

Joe, who just celebrated his 80th birthday on Saturday, lived most of his life in England. However, he describes himself as a “bog man” from the mountains bordering Fintona.

A great example of the vital work older residents are doing locally, Joe found a volunteering role with Oxfam first in Belfast and then in Omagh.

“I now volunteer for the Be-Friend Hub in the town as well,” said Joe, a former plumber who later became a carer.

“Obviously, I wasn’t going to get full-time work at my age, and I didn’t really want it either, so volunteering is something for me to focus on.

“I really enjoy the Be-Friend Hub, as it gives me the opportunity to do home visits and meet people. That suits me – I enjoy that; I enjoy all of it, really.”

VALUE

At 80, Joe could be forgiven for taking a more personal approach to life, but fortunately for his beneficiaries, he still has plenty to give others.

“The people that are volunteering are generally older,” he continued. “They can draw on their life experience when it comes to volunteering because they’ve had quite a lot, and it definitely helps.”

“Unfortunately, some older people tend to adopt a stagnant way of life too early,” he continued.

“They can still do things but often don’t, spending all day just looking out the window, which I think is sad,” explained Joe. “I feel that I still have something to offer.”

When asked what inspires him to ‘keep going’, Joe replied,

“I don’t know what the big secret is. I think lady luck plays a big part in my still being so active at 80.

“I keep moving too – that’s a big part of it!”