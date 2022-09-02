ID required for recycling centres

MID Ulster District Council has confirmed it will temporarily require proof of residency from those seeking entry into some of its recycling centres.

The announcement comes as a strike involving council staff at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is now in its third week, with many residents across that borough concerned about the gathering amounts of uncollected waste in their households, streets and town centres.

It had been suggested that, such was the concern, some had resorted to bringing their rubbish to other recycling centres outside of the ABC council area. This claim appears to be supported by Mid Ulster District Council’s belief that its centres are so busy as a result of ‘the closure of centres in a neighbouring council area’. In an effort to stop this action, a Mid Ulster council spokesperson said it will be seeking proof of identification before people will be allowed to enter its facilities, and has confirmed it will not accept waste from those who do not reside with the council’s bounds.

“While we don’t normally ask for ID, the unprecedented levels of waste being received mean we are temporarily asking Mid Ulster residents to bring ID with them if they are planning to visit either recycling centre. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept waste from residents outside Mid Ulster. Our apologies for the inconvenience.”

By Adam Morton