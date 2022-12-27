‘Imelda was highly respected and good nurse’

A GALBALLY woman who died as a result of a collision on the M1 near Dungannon yesterday has been described as a nurse ‘who people respected.’

Imelda Quinn is one of four people who died on the roads of Tyrone on Boxing Day. The names of the others who were killed on the main Dungannon to Cookstown Road have not yet been officially released.

Speaking to WeAreTyrone, the Parish Priest of Donaghmore, Fr Gerard McAleer, paid tribute to Mrs Quinn.

“Imelda was a nurse who people respected and was always available,” he said.

“She was someone who swapped shifts for people and it’s how she happened to be on the road yesterday.

“This is a terrible tragedy at any time of the year, but especially at Christmas. It is especially poignant when we think back exactly 12 months to the deaths of three young men at Garvaghey in the early hours of December 27, 2021.

“Imelda’s family are very well respected. She was the mother of young children and a good mother. Galbally is a close-knit community and the pain of something like this is experienced by everyone.”

Local Sinn Fein councillor, Sean McGuigan, also said his thoughts and prayers were with the family.

“Both the death of Imelda Quinn and the three fatalities on the main Cookstown to Dungannon Road are just absolutely terrible tragedies,” he said.

“There is immense shock among those who knew those who have been killed and among the wider community.”

The PSNI have issued an appeal for information about what happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the M1 in the area of the Stangmore junction and witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 779 of 26/12/22,” they said.