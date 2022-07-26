Improvement works at Omagh cemetery

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council commenced improvement works at Greenhill Cemetery in Omagh for a period of 10-12 weeks.

The improvements are intended to improve accessibility throughout the cemetery and include the replacement of paving flags, gravel and kerbs between and behind headstones with a new concrete path.

Works will be undertaken on a phased basis over the next three months, to minimise disruption for those visiting the cemetery and will be paused during burials.

To ensure the health and safety of visitors to the cemetery and site staff, it will be necessary to restrict public access to the areas where the work is taking place.

The council recognises the need for sensitivity during the improvement works and suggests that families may wish to remove personal items from graves to reduce the risk of potential damage during the completion of the works. For more information on the Greenhill Cemetery Improvement Works, please contact Fermanagh and Omagh District Council on 0300 303 1777.