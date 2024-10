THE Western Trust has increased GP cover at the Dromore and Trillick surgery following concerns during the summer.

According to the Trust, two GPs are now providing cover most days, with the number increasing to four on some occasions. The rota expansion comes after what have been described as ‘challenges’ during recent months.

In addition, issues with the surgery’s telephone systems have been addressed, a move welcomed by West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA, Nicola Brogan.

Concerns

Ms Brogan and her colleague, Cllr Colette McNulty, had raised repeated concerns about appointment accessibility and telephone issues.

She said that, while some patients may still be telephoning the old number and not getting through to the surgery, it was important that they now ring the new number which is 028 82440600.

“We hope that that as result of this update that the situation will improve in terms of people getting through to the surgery by phone and in terms of accessing GP appointments,” Ms Brogan added.

The Trust has said that it will continue to monitor and review the telephone system and has worked with engineers and reception staff to help resolve the issues.