A thirty-year-old man has been remanded in custody following extradition from Hungary following a successful operation between the PSNI and the National Crime Agency.

Mark Csaba Nagy whose address was given as no fixed abode, is charged with 10 counts of possessing indecent images of children on 1 July 2021.

Offending is alleged to have occurred in the Dungannon area and Nagy fled the jurisdiction while on bail in October 2021.

He was initially arrested in Hungary on 27 June and extradition proceedings were completed on 17 September with his successful return to Northern Ireland.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case and the extradition proceeding told Dungannon Magistrates Court bail was opposed given the circumstances.

A defence barrister acknowledged the application was extremely difficult especially as Nagy has no address at present, however he had been instructed to seek bail.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes remarked, “I’m going to short-circuit this. There’s no way I’m granting bail.”

Nagy was ordered to appear again by video-link on 2 October.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said, “This case demonstrates our continued and effective working with our international partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice. In this case we worked closely with the National Crime Agency and authorities in Hungary to locate, arrest and extradite this suspect. PSNI will continue to pursue those who leave Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions.”