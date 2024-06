AN inquest date for a Dungannon woman who died in hospital nearly four years ago is now likely to be set this September.

It follows a Preliminary Hearing into the death of Ann Catherine Crowe from Dunlea Vale in the town. She died at the Craigavon Area Hospital on November 16, 2020, at the age of 70. She was said to have passed away unexpectedly at the Craigavon Hospital and was known for her ‘infectious personality, love for life and bright smile’, and had always ‘got most from helping others’.

The hearing was told that progress was being made by the Southern Health and Social Services Trust towards the completion of a Serious Adverse Incident (SAI) report into the death of Mrs Crowe, who was laid to rest at the Carland Road cemetery in the town. The Coroner’s Court, sitting at Laganside in Belfast, was told that this process was expected to be completed by the end of this month.

While a date for the inquest has still not been set, the Coroner was told that it was hoped that a much clearer picture of when the inquest might take place should be available within the coming weeks. The Coroner stated that she hoped that the outstanding information would be available soon. The preliminary hearing, which lasted just minutes, was then adjourned until September 27.