Inquests into Troubles killings to commence

THE long-awaited inquest into the murders of Moy residents Charlie Fox and his wife Teresa, and Kevin McKearney and his uncle Jack McKearney, will commence this morning (Monday) at Craigavon Court.

Kevin McKearney, aged 32, and his uncle Jack, who was 69, were gunned down on January 3, 1992 while working in the family butchers shop in the Moy.

Kevin died immediately while Jack died from his injuries four months later on April 4.

Later that year, on September 6, Charles Fox (63) and his wife Teresa Fox (54) were murdered in the kitchen of their isolated home.

For decades the families have sought the truth into the murders of their loved ones.

The brutal killings were carried out by a loyalist gang operating in the area at that time.

The families and their legal teams believe state collusion was involved.

These inquests, the first into the four deaths, were linked following a review of legacy inquests by the Presiding Coroner, The Honourable Mr Justice Humphreys.

They are included within the five year legacy inquest plan. The inquests will be held before the Coroner, His Honour Judge Greene.

Despite the controversial Troubles legacy bill by the UK Government which threatens all further legal investigations into historical cases, these inquests are going ahead.

They are among a number of inquests listed for the coming months and also include the killing of 24-year-old Hugh Gerard Coney from Clonoe by the British Army in 1974, who was shot in the back while escaping from Long Kesh.

The Coney family say that he was unarmed.

This is scheduled for next month.

The Bill – which is now being scrutinised by the House of Lords – would offer immunity from prosecution for people accused of Troubles offences as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body, and also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

Coroners in the North are working their way through a schedule of legacy inquests related to the Troubles, some covering incidents from 50 years ago. While many have concluded, several have yet to begin.