THE CHAIR of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry opened hearings this morning by saying he has been ‘overwhelmed’ by reading the statements from those who lost loved ones or were injured as a result of the 1998 atrocity.

Commemorative hearings from the families of the 31 people killed on August 15, 1998, began today at the Strule Arts Centre.

Statements have also been received from many of those directly or indirectly affected by the bombing, although some of the information has been removed due to sensitive, private and personal information.

Advertisement

It is expected that the initial evidence sessions will last for four weeks.

Family members of many of those killed will be in attendance to take part, while the Inquiry will produce its own commemoration based on information publicly available with the permission of families who have decided not to be present.

Speaking on the first morning of the Inquiry, Lord Turnbull, told those present that he had been shocked by the level of grief imposed on the ‘innocent and ordinary’ people of Omagh.

He added that he had been ‘overwhelmed and humbled’ by the appalling injuries sustained on Market Street on that day almost 27 years ago.

Lord Turnbull emphasised the importance of the Commemorative statements in underpinning the importance of the Bombing Inquiry.

He said that it had been ‘very distressing’ to read the statements provided by families.

The purpose of the Inquiry is to investigate whether the atrocity that happened in Omagh could have been prevented by the UK state authorities.

Advertisement

The opening day of the Inquiry also heard some extracts from the family statements that will be read over the next few weeks.

Some will be read by legal representatives for the families.