THE Housing Executive has pledged to continue monitoring homes in Omagh’s Shandon Park following complaints about a rat infestation.

Officials from the Executive and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have inspected the estate after vermin were reported in a number of properties.

Nicola Mullin from the Shandon Park Residents Association said the issue has caused distress for many residents. “This has been ongoing for about two weeks,” she explained. “People have seen the rats or signs of them, and one resident had to clear out her attic because of the damage.”

Residents have also reported hearing the rodents on roofs and tiles, particularly at night.

“One of the problems is that the rats seem to be too well-fed and aren’t eating the poison,” Nicola added.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Barry McElduff has met with residents and is making representations to the council and Housing Executive to push for action.

“I’ve been supporting concerned residents over the past week and raising the issue with relevant authorities,” he said.

In a statement, the Housing Executive said it is continuing to monitor the situation.

“We received reports about pests in the Shandon Park area of Omagh in December and immediately engaged specialists to attend to the situation.

“Bait has been laid and the area continues to be monitored – as of the latest report there is no evident rodent activity in this area.

“A full inspection of the area has been carried out by our staff and we would remind residents to dispose of all waste – and food waste in particular – in a responsible manner, to deter pest activity.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said it is ‘aware of a report of rodent activity’ in the Shandon Park area and is working with the Housing Executive to address these issues.