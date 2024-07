APPROVAL has been granted for the Irish Government to formally assist with the Public Inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bomb atrocity.

A preliminary hearing into the Market Street bombing will take place on Tuesday, July 30 and will be chaired by Lord Turnbull.

The Real IRA car bomb exploded at 3.10pm on the afternoon of August 15, 1998, killing 31 people, including a woman pregnant with twins. Hundreds more were injured.

The Tanaiste, Michael Martin, and Justice Minister, Helen McEntee, secured approval to provide assistance to the inquiry.

Ahead of that, the Irish Government at a cabinet meeting last week said it was honouring a commitment given to the Omagh families to provide assistance.

Representatives of the Irish Government have also accepted an invitation to be represented at the upcoming preliminary hearing in the Strule Arts Centre.

A spokesperson for the Departments of Foreign Affairs and Justice said, “We will continue to work with the inquiry team including on how best to structure engagement over the course of the UK inquiry.”

The Bomb Inquiry was announced by the then Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, and will commence on January 27, 2025, when Commemorative Hearings will take place.