MOURNERS gathered at St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher this morning (Monday) for the funeral of Mickey McAleer, a stalwart of Irish traditional music and set dancing, who passed away peacefully on Thursday.

In a service lead by Fr Kevin McElhennon, he described Mr McAleer as a man of “strong faith.”

“Mickey moved to the Cappagh Parish over 50 years ago,” he said.

“His home, that he made with his beloved wife Mary and their two sons Martin and Shane, was a home to many others. A home with an open door, anyone who ever visited would always receive a warm and generous welcome. A home, at the heart of which, were Irish Catholic values.

“There was always plenty of music, song and dance. Mickey loved Irish dancing, so much so, he taught set dancing for many years.

“He also loved Irish music – a gift that his sons inherited in abundance.

“Their home was a welcoming place for musicians who would gather from near and far to play into the wee hours.”

Fr McElhennon further described Mr McAleer as a “committed family man.”

“He also had a great talent for woodwork, with some fine, beautiful pieces of his work proudly displayed throughout his home.

“He loved gardening, and also set up a trophy business for which he was well known.

“However, the icing on the cake was that his faith was strong.

“He was a great man of prayer.”

Following the service, Mr McAleer was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery where his loved ones gave him a unique send-off with set-dancing and Irish music performed at the grave side.

Tributes had also been pouring in since his passing on Thursday, with many who knew Mr McAleer describing him as a ‘true gentleman’.