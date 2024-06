THE question of Irish unity is now ‘centre stage’ following the publication of a report by the West Tyrone People’s Assembly by the Commission on the Future of Ireland.

The report was published in the wake of a meeting of the Assembly at the the Fir Trees Hotel in Strabane in February which saw several hundred people in attendance to discuss the future of Ireland with a panel of leaders from the business, education, well-being and health sectors.

Facilitated by Sinn Féin, speakers at the the West Tyrone People’s Assembly included, Conor Murphy MLA, Dr Kieran Kennedy, chairman of 21 Training & Strabane BID, Annette Kelly- owner of Little Penny Thoughts and mental health advocate and Professor Malachy Ó Néill, Director of Regional Engagement at Ulster University. Former Sinn Féin president, Gerry Adams was also in attendance.

Speaking this week, Sinn Féin candidate in the forthcoming Westminster elections, Órfhlaith Begley said, “The debate on Irish Unity is now centre stage.

“It is a daily topic of conversation for many and the demand for the unity referendum that is part of the Good Friday Agreement is growing.

“The Irish government is a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement. It has a responsibility to defend and promote the Agreement and part of this must be to plan for the future.

“ We all plan for the future in our lives. The Irish government has to end its resistance to this.”

Ms Begley continued, “It is crucial that those of us who want a united Ireland also create the space for those who are opposed to it or those who have not made up their minds and who may be persuadable, to become part of the conversation on unity.”