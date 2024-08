A DISABLED woman who has been on the housing list for almost 20 years has spoken of her delight at finally securing a place of her own in Strabane.

Donegal native, Jade Kelly, was one of the new residents to receive their keys to properties at the nearly-completed social housing development, Beechmount Village, situated at the former Adria site.

A wheelchair user, Jade has lived on the Park Road with her father for many years but is now looking forward to beginning her new independence journey.

“I can’t wait to move in to my new forever home! I’ve been on the housing list for so long I never thought it would actually happen to be honest, 19 years is a long time to be on the housing list. It’s been a hard road, especially as there’s precious little disabled accommodation about the area.

“Although I haven’t officially moved in yet, there’s still painting and flooring to be sorted, I did get a chance for a look around.

“The house has plenty of room and is accessible to my needs with lowered counter tops, wider doors and a fully kitted out bathroom. It definitely looks the part.”

With opportunities for independent living few and far between, Jade explained exactly what her new abode means to her.

“Having my own place means so much to me. I’ve always striven to be as independent as I possibly can, to live my own independent life and take the ‘dis’ out of disability. My dream of a home I can call my own has finally come true.

“I’m excited to make the house my own with my own wee touches when I move in and also being able to invite friends over. It represents a place to make new beginnings and new adventures and I’m looking forward to starting this long-awaited chapter.”

Jade’s good fortune comes just as local councillor Paul Boggs welcomed the news that residents would finally get keys to their new homes. It was hoped that residents would have been in last year but the development was beset by difficulties which now seem to have been ironed out.

Cllr Boggs said, “This is a hugely positive day for everyone who has waited patiently to be allocated a home within the newly-developed Adria site, Beechmount Village.

“This has been a long-awaited day when we finally see houses being handed over to new residents and I want to commend all those who have worked on this development.”