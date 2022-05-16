Jean celebrates 103rd birthday with loved ones – and beautiful buns!

AFTERNOON tea, beautiful buns, cake and cards in abundance have helped to make Jean Faux’s 103rd birthday a very special occasion indeed.

Celebrating her birthday today (Monday) alongside her loved ones at Harold McCauley House, the delighted birthday girl was joined by friends Eileen Crawford and Audrey Hodge from First Omagh Presbyterian Church, where Miss Faux is a beloved member of the congregation.

Shining golden balloons, also featured at the kind-hearted Omagh woman’s birthday party.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Jacqueline Hunter said that Jean, who served as a teacher and vice-principal at Omagh Academy for 40 years, enjoyed a truly lovely day.

“Miss Faux and residents enjoyed a celebratory afternoon tea with scones, traybakes and birthday cake,” she said. “What an achievement to have reached the wonderful age of 103!”

Happy birthday from all of us at the ‘Herald, Jean.