FARMERS from across Tyrone said their final goodbyes over the weekend to Jennifer Hawkes, a ‘universally respected’ member of the county’s agricultural community.

The highly-regarded Omagh woman, who passed away peacefully on January 15 following a struggle with cancer, was laid to rest in the county town’s Dublin Road Cemetery on Saturday.

Her funeral service, which was held in Omagh Methodist Church, was attended by a large congregation of family, friends, acquaintances and admirers.

Mrs Hawkes led the life of a rural community activist, working at a local, county and regional level to make things better for people from farming backgrounds.

Among the many organisations that benefited from her work were Tyrone Farming Society (TFS), Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) and The Women’s Institute (WI).

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald about his late friend and colleague, Edwin Cartwright, former secretary of the TFS, said Mrs Hawkes was a ‘competent and caring person.’

“I was TFS secretary during the three years Jennifer served as chairperson, which, if I’m correct, was back around 2012,” began Mr Cartwright.

“In her capacity as leader, she was an unstoppable driving force. One of her central goals was always to improve the Omagh Show, and she had great success in the regard.

“She was competent, clever and easy to work with. She was universally respected,” he added.

As well as that, Mr Cartwright described how Mrs Hawkes helped him cope after his wife’s death.

“When Hazel passed away from cancer in 2012, Jennifer was very supportive, kind and helpful. She was a caring person and somebody I am proud to have classified as a friend.”

Also speaking with the Tyrone Herald to pay tribute to Mrs Hawkes was Ruth Pollock, manager of Mid Tyrone Ulster Farmers Union.

“Jennifer was a great friend to many, and she done so much for Mid Tyrone UFU,” Mrs Pollock began.

“Jennifer was chairperson of the regional rural affairs committee from 2019 to 2023, which saw her work with colleagues from across Northern Ireland.

“She was also the County Tyrone chairperson from 2023-2024, and, for more years than I can recall, she was an unwavering and ever-supportive presence on our committee, always raising ideas and then, with a smile, bringing them to fruition. Nothing was ever any bother; there was no job too big, no task to tall.

“Along with her husband Kenny, she was something else. What a magnificent team they made.”

Concluding Mrs Pollock said, “Condolences to all Jennifer’s family and friends. She will be sorely missed by everyone here at Mid Tyrone UFU. We all know she will be irreplaceable and she will never be forgotten.”

Mrs Hawkes (nee Robinson) was the dearly loved wife of Kenneth, loving mother of Graeme (Judith), Gareth (Elaine) and Lynsay (Richard); devoted granny of Ellie, Charlie, Carter, Ollie and Isla; a much loved sister of Cyril (Carole) and a dear daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and aunt.