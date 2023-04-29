Joint funeral arrangements announced for two Strabane fatalities

The joint funerals of Dan and Christine McKane will be held in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane on Monday, May 1 at 12 noon.

The Strabane brother and sister were tragically killed along with their aunt, Newtownstewart resident Julia McSorley, when their minibus collided with a lorry on the ‘controversial’ A5 Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy on Thursday April 27.

The family had been returning home to Strabane from an aunt’s Funeral in England when the accident occurred.

A huge crowd joined Parish Priest Fr. Declan Boldand yesterday evening at a grotto near the McKane home where the Rosary was said.

Fr. Boland said that he had received a phone call from Creeslough Parish Priest, Fr. John Joe Duffy earlier in the evening, saying that the people of Donegal stand alongside the people of Tyrone just as the Tyrone people stood alongside the Donegal people in their tragedy. He offered his prayers for the Strabane Community.

Arrangements

Dan and Christine’s remains will repose at the McKane family home, 29, Innisfree Gardens, Strabane on Saturday, April 29 from 5.30 p.m.

Funeral will leave from there on Monday May 1 at 11.15 a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-strabane

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o any family member or Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, Castlederg.

As of yet there is no Funeral Arrangements for Julia.