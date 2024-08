A PAIR of ‘jokers’ have been disqualified from driving after attempting to deceive police by swapping identities to avoid detection for driving uninsured.

Strabane men, Laurence Crossan (20) of Evish Grove and Liam Thomas Roche (20) of Marian Park, were both sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on October 22, 2023, at approximately 1.30am, when police in Gortin spotted a Volkswagen Bora with three males inside.

Noticing that the driver was avoiding eye contact, the officers decided to stop the vehicle.

When asked for his licence, the driver claimed to be Roche, but stated he didn’t have his licence with him. The passenger, meanwhile, identified himself as Crossan.

After nearly an hour of checking with the DVA, police discovered that the two men had swapped identities.

Roche, who owned the car, had allowed Crossan to drive without insurance.

However, it was revealed by the duo’s defence barrister that they were both insured on their own vehicles.

The barrister added that whilst the two men ‘undertook an escapade to confuse the officers’, they were ‘joking around’ with the police and co-operated otherwise.

In mitigation, the barrister emphasised that both men were employed, making their driving licenses essential, and added that obtaining employment is particularly challenging for young people from Strabane.

Deputy district judge Peter Prenter said that if both men had been ‘up front’ they may have avoided the charges coming to court.

The duo were disqualified from driving for one month and a fine of £200 was imposed.

The charge of obstructing police was withdrawn for a caution.