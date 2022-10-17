Judge hits out at ‘paedophile hunters’

A JUDGE sitting in a Tyrone court has condemned the actions of so-called ‘paedophile hunters’ and stated she has never been able to convict a person on their ‘type of evidence’.

Kevin James McKenna (41), of Trillick Road, Ballinamallard, appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court last Tuesday charged with trying to obtain indecent images of a child.

The court was told that a ‘sting’ operation was set up in Fivemiletown with a person pretending to be a 13-year-old girl in contact with McKenna over the internet.

Believing the individual to be a female child, the defendant allegedly asked the person to send indecent photographs and videos of her wearing a school uniform and also to perform indecent acts. A citizens’ arrest was then carried out and police were called.

The detention of McKenna by the ‘paedophile hunters’ was later put on social media. He has no previous record of this type of offending, the court heard.

On hearing the outline of the case, District Judge Bernie Kelly said, “I have never been able to convict a single person using the type of evidence provided by vigilantes.

“I would like to positively discourage anyone from this type of behaviour. Vigilantism gets in the way of the police trying to investigate what can be dangerous people.

“I always have a concern that the evidence that is provided cannot be used as it does not stay in line with PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence) regulations.”

Defence solicitor, Michael Fahy, said the posting of the video on the internet prior to police interview could potentially prejudice the case.

Mrs Kelly then adjourned the case until the following day at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

At Wednesday’s hearing, McKenna was granted bail on condition he provided a suitable address to police. He was also told he must hand over any internet device for checking if requested by police and he is forbidden from having unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18.

The defendant will appear back before Dungannon Magistrates Court on November 9.