A CROWN Court judge has discharged the jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering Kildress man Damien Heagney more than two years ago.

Evidence was being heard on day three of the trial at Belfast Crown Court when the decision was taken to discharge the jury of seven women and five men.

Stephen McCourt (41), with an address at Riverview in Augher, is accused of murdering Mr Heagney on a date between December 30, 2021 and January 6, 2022.

The body of Mr Heagney, who was 47, was recovered from the reservoir at Cappagh in August 2022, around eight months after he was last seen alive.

The discharging of the jury was due to a legal issue which arose on the third day of the trial.

Mr Justice Fowler thanked the jury, but added that he was unfortunately going to have to discharge them from sitting further on the trial.