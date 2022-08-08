THE late Kevin McCrory from Omagh summed up all that is best about the town during a life that was lived to the full during his 77 years, a priest has told mourners at his funeral.

Mr McCrory, from Sperrin Park in the town, was laid to rest in Drumragh Cemetery after Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church last Thursday.

He died in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Sunday from injuries sustained in a road traffic collision near Sion Mills on Tuesday, July 26. Speaking at the funeral, Fr Eamon Graham remarked how the town was a “much poorer place” for his passing.

“Here in Omagh, we are all very proud of the place we come from, live in and grew up in. It’s not something that the people of the town generally shout from the rooftops,” Fr Graham said.

“But there is a great pride, this is a great place to live in. But Omagh is a collection of people, families and relationships and for me Kevin summed up all that is best about Omagh.

“Omagh is a much poorer place because we have lost him.”

“The family is very grateful for everyone who helped Kevin, including the medical and emergency services. Kevin had no hobbies except talking to people and that’s the greatest comment anyone could have.

“He loved life, he loved people and he loved talking and being out and about.”

“This past week has been very, very difficult for the family. But, in some ways, Kevin couldn’t have survived being sick or injured or looked-after. In a sense the past nine or ten days the family have got the chance to except, difficult and all as that is.”

After leaving school at the age of just 13, Fr Graham spoke of how Mr McCrory had become the ‘man of the house’ following the early death of his father. He said that he had begun working on the bread run at the age of 13 and there wasn’t a family in places like Greencastle, Gortin, Drumquin and other places who did not come into contact with him and the ‘wee breadman’s visit’.

“Kevin was always a loving and generous father. Ann and the girls wanted for nothing and when the grandchildren came along he was very proud of them and was promoted to grand Kev,” Fr Graham added.

“He was proud of all their achievements and took great enjoyment from them all, especially in recent years. Kevin loved collecting them from nursery school, the treats were always ready and he was never happier than when jumping into the van with his elbow out of the window. That sums him up.”