A POMEROY man who killed a friend by drink driving 15 years ago has received a jail sentence after being caught behind the wheel while under the influence of cocaine.

Alan Forsythe (34), of Lurganeden Road, was charged with driving while unfit and failing to stop for police on December 10, 2023.

In 2012, Forsythe was convicted of causing the death of Lee McFaul by drink driving three years earlier. He served an 18-month jail sentence for the offence. Then, in 2019, the defendant was convicted of dangerous driving and received a suspended sentence.

Forsythe appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court last Wednesday to be sentenced for his latest offences. The court heard that, at 12pm on December 10, 2023, police received a report of a suspected drink driver.

Once in the area of the Old Dungannon Road, they located an Audi A4 swerving across the central line.

Police activated their lights, but the car proceeded to drive on for another 30 seconds, almost causing a head-on collision with another vehicle as they swerved onto the wrong side of the road.

The driver, identified as Forsythe, was spoken to by officers. His speech was slurred and he appeared drowsy, the court heard

Police conducted a roadside breathalyser test. However, a reading of zero was recorded.

Due to the defendant’s state, the police arrested him on suspicion of driving unfit and brought him to Dungannon custody suite. A blood sample was taken, which subsequently revealed he had been under the influence of cocaine and pregabalin. District Judge Magill observed that Forsythe displayed ‘appalling behaviour’ by getting behind the wheel and referenced that he almost caused a head-on collision.

“It has to be made clear, not just to you but to everyone, that getting behind the wheel with drugs will not be tolerated,” the judge said.

Forsythe was handed a four-month jail term along with a six-year disqualification from driving. The defendant was later released on his own bail of £100, pending an appeal.