Kind-hearted Carrie-Anne writes magical book for children

SEEING the joy and smiles on the face of her four-year-old niece when reading stories to her has inspired a kind-hearted Omagh woman to write her very own children’s book – and what a fun-filled and magical work it is, too!

Titled ‘Bonnie and The Gleam Queen Team’, writing the fairytale-like book and having it published is the realisation of Carrie-Anne Browne’s dream, and every sentence promises to spark and capture the imaginations of the children that delve into its fictional and fantastical world.

The enchanting tale, for ages three-to-ten, features a little girl named Bonnie Robbins – an easy-going, but messy child, whose plans of enjoying her holidays at ‘Summer Camp’, something she loves more than anything, are at risk… because of her monstrously untidy bedroom!

Dear bless Mrs Robbins, who is constantly telling Bonnie to clean it – but, of course, her daughter has different ideas!

Now, though, it’s almost summer, and Bonnie is faced with a dilemma: Her mum has warned that if her room isn’t clean before the first day of summer, then there will be no summer camp.

With only one day to clean this mammoth mess, Bonnie realises she should have cleaned her room, every day, just like her mum asked. Bonnie’s sorry she ever got into this mess, and makes a wish for a cleaning miracle.

Well, your wish is my command!

Out of thin air, a beautiful, magical cleaning Queen, and her two loveable dust bunnies, Buster and Bumbles, appear to save the day… and Summer Camp. Phew!

“They are known as ‘The Gleam Queen Team’ – just what Bonnie wished for, and exactly what she needed,” Carrie-Anne smiled. “Bonnie’s room was such a monstrous mess, that even ghosts and ghouls would scream with fright at it!

“But, with their sing-a-long fun and easy cleaning tips, Bonnie soon learns that cleaning is important – and it can be fun, enjoyable and rewarding.

“It really doesn’t have to be the most boring, gloomy task ever!”

“Now, Bonnie’s once-messy room is sparkling from top-to-bottom, thanks to all her hard work, along with the Gleam Queen Team,” Carrie-Anne continued.

“Bonnie now loves her clean bedroom, and it fills both her and her mother full of happiness. She also now adores cleaning – and finally, is going to her beloved summer camp.”

Memories and magic

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, Carrie-Anne, born-and-bred in Omagh, cited her young niece, Cara-Rose as ‘a big inspiration throughout’.

“Cara-Rose loves stories, and a joy of mine is reading stories to her, and seeing the enjoyment on her face as she listens intently,” the 34-year-old described. “Writing a children’s book was always something that I dreamed of doing, but I kept it to myself. She inspired me to turn this dream into a reality.”

Carrie-Anne’s flames of creativity were also ignited by the children’s stories that she loved as a child.

“I was nostalgic remembering how they made me feel, the joy they brought me and the lessons they taught me,” she reflected. “I wanted to write a story that would evoke the same emotions; something that would captivate and capture the imagination of children, while teaching them an important lesson, in a fun and magical way.

“I also learned along the way that you never forget the books you loved as a child: What they meant to you, the beautiful memories, and the impact they can have on you at such a young age will stay with you and influence you, always.”

How do you feel now that your book is finished?

“Overjoyed!” Carrie-Anne beamed. “Having my own children’s story published is one thing, but being able to then read it, to my niece Cara-Rose, is more than a dream come true.

“She was the one to impress with Bonnie and The Gleam Queen Team – and she’s a strict critic when it comes to children’s books!” she laughed. “Luckily, she loves it, so that was the best approval for me.

And thankfully, Carrie-Anne isn’t putting down her creative writing pen of imagination, bubbliess and adventures any time soon.

“Writing children’s stories is a great passion of mine, and something I will continue to do,” Carrie-Anne continued. “I have recently finished other stories which I soon plan to send out to publishers.

“But regardless of sales, I have achieved by dream with ‘Bonnie and the Dream Queen Team’ – and it feels incredible.”

‘Bonnie and The Gleam Queen Team’ is available for purchase now from ‘www.amazon.co.uk’ and ‘blossomspringpublishing.com’.

* For all-things Carrie-Anne Browne, please visit ‘www.carrieannestorytime.co.uk’.