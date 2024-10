KIRLISH Ulster Scots Association is hosting a talk on the history of the Ferguson tractor this weekend.

Stevan Patterson, a local Ferguson enthusiast, will deliver the talk in Kirlish Orange Hall, outside Drumquin, on Saturday, October 12 at 7.30pm.

It was on October 12, 1939, some 85 years ago, that Harry Ferguson gave his first demonstration of the Ford Ferguson at Greenmount Agriculture College.

After almost 60 years on display at the Science Museum in London, the Ferguson Belfast Black Tractor returned to Northern Ireland and is now on display at the Ulster Transport Museum, Cultra.

To the people of Northern Ireland this tractor is of special significance as it was the first and only Ferguson system tractor built here.

This talk will give a brief history of the Ferguson system from Harry Ferguson’s initial thoughts of a better way to farm in 1916 to him being recognised as the father of the modern agriculture tractor.

A spokesperson added, “This is a talk not to be missed and everyone is welcome.”

Mr Ferguson (1884–1960) was a pioneering engineer and inventor, whose contributions significantly impacted modern agriculture and the automotive industry.

Ferguson is best known for developing the first practical tractor that incorporated a three-point linkage system, which revolutionized farm machinery. His innovation laid the foundation for the modern tractor and farm equipment design, forever changing how farming is done.