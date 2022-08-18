Knockmany Running Club receives top volunteering honour
18 August 2022
HM Lord-Lieutenant of Tyrone, Mr Robert Scott OBE JP & HM presented The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to Celene McCarroll, one of the Knockmany Running Club founder members and current Club Secretary Donna McKenna.JMG4
MEMBERS of a Clogher Valley running club have received a prestigious honour from the Queen for their outstanding voluntary work within the local community.
Established more than a decade ago and led by head coach Conor McCarroll, Knockmany Running Club has grown in size and scope and has had a hugely positive impact in the Clogher Valley and beyond.
Now, the proud members have been presented with the 2022 Queens Award for Voluntary Services by the Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone, Robert Scott.
Advertisement
A few years ago, Knockmany Running Club were involved in the development of local beauty spot, Knockmany Forest Park, which now has first-class faciliites for all of the community to use.
The club has more than 110 senior members and also organises several youth programmes during the year, including the recent Knockmany Cross Country event which attracted over 150 children from various local primary schools.
It also hosts several road races throughout the year, raising money for charities. Recently, the club hosted the Paul Murray Grand Prix series, which raised more than £8,000 for Air Ambulance NI.
This year, 204 organisations from England, 22 from Scotland, five from Wales and 13 from the North received the Queen’s Award, highlighting the continued breadth and depth of voluntary service undertaken each and every day across the UK.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.