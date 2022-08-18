This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Knockmany Running Club receives top volunteering honour

  • 18 August 2022
Knockmany Running Club receives top volunteering honour
HM Lord-Lieutenant of Tyrone, Mr Robert Scott OBE JP & HM presented The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to Celene McCarroll, one of the Knockmany Running Club founder members and current Club Secretary Donna McKenna.JMG4
WeAre Tyrone - 18 August 2022
