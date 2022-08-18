Knockmany Running Club receives top volunteering honour

MEMBERS of a Clogher Valley running club have received a prestigious honour from the Queen for their outstanding voluntary work within the local community.

Established more than a decade ago and led by head coach Conor McCarroll, Knockmany Running Club has grown in size and scope and has had a hugely positive impact in the Clogher Valley and beyond.

Now, the proud members have been presented with the 2022 Queens Award for Voluntary Services by the Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone, Robert Scott.

A few years ago, Knockmany Running Club were involved in the development of local beauty spot, Knockmany Forest Park, which now has first-class faciliites for all of the community to use.

The club has more than 110 senior members and also organises several youth programmes during the year, including the recent Knockmany Cross Country event which attracted over 150 children from various local primary schools.

It also hosts several road races throughout the year, raising money for charities. Recently, the club hosted the Paul Murray Grand Prix series, which raised more than £8,000 for Air Ambulance NI.

This year, 204 organisations from England, 22 from Scotland, five from Wales and 13 from the North received the Queen’s Award, highlighting the continued breadth and depth of voluntary service undertaken each and every day across the UK.