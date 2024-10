A 24-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the manslaughter of Kyle McDermott in Ballymagorry at the weekend.

Mr McDermott died following an altercation in the Victoria Road area of the village shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court this morning was Daniel Patrick Hanna, of Victoria Road, Strabane.

He spoke only to confirm that he understood the charge against him.

A PSNI detective constable told the court that he could connect the defendant to the charge.

There was no application for bail and Hanna was remanded in custody to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court via videolink on Thursday, October 31.