A DECISION by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to class the erection of 12 wind turbines on a mountain area at Tattymoyle outside Fintona as a ‘regionally significant’ plan is continuing to cause immense frustration for local councillors in the area.

The DfI has confirmed that a ‘proposal of application’ notice was submitted to them last month. But local councillors have hit out over the department’s role in the development.

They are concerned about the loss of revenue as a result of not being able to consider the application, while the failure to hold a public consultation in Fintona has also been criticised.

Cllr Stephen McCann said it was disappointing that events to inform the public about the application were held in Fivemiletown and at the Mellon Country Hotel between Omagh and Newtownstewart, but nothing in Fintona itself.

“A consultation event could and should have been held in Fintona because it’s the people there who will be affected by this application,” he said.

“I feel that this is a lost opportunity to get a feeling from the Fintona community because it is the one most likely to be impacted.

“This council does have the ability to handle applications such as this. We should be challenging the Department for Infrastructure again as to why this is not being dealt with locally.”

The meeting was told that, while there are no clear guidelines as to what constitutes a regionally significant planning application, in

this instance that decision may have been taken due to the amount of electricity likely to be generated.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has previously raised objections in relation to the department’s handling of the proposal, which is located on the Ramaley Road and will also include a ‘Battery Energy Storage System’.

The council will lose revenue from money received as part of the planning process and is to write again to the department on the issues raised by councillors.