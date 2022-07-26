Brother of Castlederg IRA murder victim meets with Taoiseach

THE brother of a Castlederg man shot dead by the IRA more than 30 years ago has met with the Taoiseach in Dublin this week to raise his concerns over alleged Garda collusion in the murder.

Ian Sproule (pictured below) was gunned down by Provisional IRA terrorists outside his family’s home on April 13, 1991. He had just returned from a birthday party with friends when his car was raked with gunfire, killing him instantly.

The IRA later claimed that Mr Sproule had loyalist paramilitary links but this was strenuously denied by the family, the RUC and the clergy.

While no-one has ever been charged with the murder, the Sproule family believes that Gardai colluded with the IRA in the killing.

After years of campaigning, Ian’s brother John (pictured below) met with the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, at Government buildings in Dublin on Monday afternoon to discuss the case.

The discussion centred around a leaked file to the Provisional IRA which the family suspects came from An Garda Siochana and which the Provisional IRA seized upon as justification for the sectarian murder of a young Protestant civilian man.

An ex-RUC senior officer who gave evidence to the Smithwick Tribunal expressed his view that the file which ended up in the possession of the terrorists had been leaked from a Garda station.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Sproule said, “The Taoiseach listened to what I had to say and appeared to show a genuine connection with the issues I raised. He committed to take away what was discussed and to come back to me with advices on how matters might be progressed.”

“I recognise the Taoiseach’s track record on issues connected with terrorism and criminal violence, he has always played with a straight bat and I would expect that he will want to do likewise in my brother’s case.”

Mr Sproule added, “I cannot rest unless and until I receive full accountability for the circumstances which led to Ian’s murder and how it remains that no-one has been held accountable.”

He was accompanied at the meeting by Kenny Donaldson and Nevin Brown, both from local victims’ group SEFF.

Mr Donaldson, who is SEFF’s director of services said, “We leave Dublin encouraged that possibly something might happen, the Taoiseach appeared to be genuinely interested in John’s story and demonstrated significant empathy when engaging with him.

“We will await to see what flows from the discussions. The Irish Government can be in no doubt now as to the needs of the Sproule families; needs which are legitimate and which should and must be delivered upon.”