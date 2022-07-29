IRA chants condemned by Ulster Fleadh organisers

The Executive Committee of the Ulster Fleadh have condemned the singing of IRA chants at the week-long festival that was held in Dromore last week.

This afternoon (Friday) the committee were made aware of a video which was posted on social media which included chants referencing the IRA.

“As a committee,” said a spokesperson, “we wish to condemn in the strongest possible terms the content of the video and express our sadness and anger at what was visible and audible from the footage.”

Advertisement

The video was taken at an event unaffiliated with the Ulster Fleadh in a public premises in Dromore and was in no way part of the event programme.

“The Ulster Fleadh is proud to be a positive celebration of culture and we have worked hard to build relationships across all communities in our society. Indeed part of the Fleadh programme this year included marching bands from different traditions, and this is something we believe is central to bringing communities together and highlights our shared rich musical and cultural heritage.

“If any member of An Comhaltas is identified to have participated in this chant or any other sectarian activity, our Committee will take steps to ensure this is dealt with in the strongest possible terms.

“This sort of incident,” they concluded, “has no place within the promotion of culture, does nothing to build trust and relations across communities, and the Ulster Fleadh Executive Committee has no hesitation in condemning it in the strongest terms.”

Commenting on the incident, West Tyrone MLA, Tom Buchanan has said that scenes of young people in Dromore engaged in IRA chanting are unacceptable and must be condemned by all political representatives.

Tom Buchanan said, “There can be no place for behaviour such as this, and it is particularly sad that most of those shown in the video are unlikely to be old enough to even remember the Troubles or the impact of IRA terrorism.

“Such hatred and intolerance must be challenged from wherever it arises. Unionist representatives have challenged and condemned unacceptable behaviour in recent weeks. There is a duty now on nationalist and republican representatives to properly challenge sectarianism and intolerance when it is on display at an event such as this.

Advertisement

“My colleague Deborah Erskine has written to the organisers of the Ulster Fleadh to confirm whether this took place at any organised part Fleadh, and similarly Fermanagh & Omagh District Council to confirm whether any Council funding went to the event in question.”