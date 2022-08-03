Clubsound hits 50

It wasn’t just their comedy that won hearts, the members of the band Clubsound were all gifted musicians.

And they still have it. Clubsound are going strong and enjoying life after 50 years of being on the road and they roll into the Burnavon on Saturday, September 3 as part of their anniversary tour.

Described as Ireland’s premier comedy showband, they were part of the Ulster heartbeat through the Troubles and helped people forget their worries. With comic songs like Tonga LOL, Daddy’s wee Balloons, Nigel Courtney, The Reluctant Exile, The Singing Farmer and of course, Shankill Airways becoming sure fire favourites with crowds throughout Ulster’s thriving cabaret scene.

They also wowed audiences with their diverse repertoire – from a Glenn Millar medley, a traditional folk song such as ‘Mary from Dungloe’ or their tribute to the super ‘Bs’ – The Beachboys, The Beatles and The Bee Gees.

Clubsound were the most successful showband group from Northern Ireland from the 1960s..

The current line- up features George Jones David McKnight, Barry Woods, Alan McCartney and Jimmy Black.

In an interview before the pandemic, George Jones said he felt the Belfast-based band never got the recognition it deserved.

“That’s the saddest thing – and it’s not about me, it’s not for me. I have had a lot of recognition all my life and I’m grateful for that. But the other members have not had the accolades that they should have had,” he said.

“We brought people together in venues all during the very height of the Troubles.

“We had them singing peace anthems together and yet Belfast City Council, for example, has never given that recognition, though other bands have been given it.

“I was the compere so I was seen as the leader and had a higher profile. But really we were all equal – they were all equally talented.”

He also reflected on playing gigs on both sides of the community during the Troubles.

“Our songs like Shankill Airways had shown that even at the height of the Troubles, we could laugh at ourselves.

“One night at a sports club location which I don’t wish to name we were told that unless we played a particular national anthem we would hardly get out alive. We had to fly out the back of the hall, jump into our van and scarper.

“But we played Orange Halls, GAA halls and venues in all areas. Most people didn’t give a stuff about the Troubles, they just wanted to laugh.”

The Clubsound -50 Years On show will take to the stage at the Burnavon Arts Theatre in Cookstown, on Saturday, September 8 at 8pm. Tickets are available from the Burnavon Box Office and online at www.burnavon.com