Community rallies to help Paralympian Johnny

THE local community is rallying to the aid of former Paralympian swimmer Johnny Cummings, from Coalisland, who needs an adapted vehicle to meet his disability needs.

Due to the progressive nature of his condition, Phocomelia, Johnny’s swimming career came to an end in 2010 due to severe back pain. In more recent times, he has been practically housebound and unable to enjoy ordinary family activities with his seven-year-old son Olly and wife Nadine.

In 2008, the area took great pride in Johnny as he representing Ireland at the Paralympic Games in Beijing. He also took part in the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne and, in his last race, finished fifth in the back stroke at the World Championship final in Holland.

Advertisement

Despite his disability, he also lined out for Coalisland Fianna at underage level.

The fundraiser has been initiated by Johnny’s close friend, Shane McDonald, Youth Leader at Ógras, who will donate sponsorship from running the Dublin marathon at the end of October. Shane has set up a ‘Just Giving’ page which has already received more than £2,000, with a target set at £3,000.

Phocomelia is a rare birth condition affecting upper and lower limbs, and, with one full limb, Johnny has worn prosthetic legs throughout his life. As a result of using prosthetic limbs, his back has slowly deteriorated, resulting in severe pain and restricting his ability to walk. He now uses an electric wheelchair.

A new specially-adapted vehicle would allow him to drive and lead a much more independent lifestyle. But it would be expensive and he is not entitled to financial support as his wife works full-time.

Johnny said, “Stopping swimming in 2010 was a huge blow. My mental health suffered as a result. My condition had progressively got worse and for the last four years I have been wheelchair-bound, from being fully active. I do need a car as I can’t go anywhere with my wife and son.

“I am restricted to very locally and would love to be able to go to the beach or a park with my family. I live a very basic life stuck in the house most of the time. To get a vehicle for my needs would make a huge difference to, not only my mental health, but also my physical health.”

Paying tribute to his wife, Johnny added, “It is a big responsibility for Nadine helping me and our son. Only for my family and her family, I would be totally stuck.”

Advertisement

Thanking Shane and all those who have contributed to the fundraiser, he said, “Shane calls with me all the time. We have been friends for more than 25 years and I couldn’t ask for a better friend. It is overwhelming and very humbling to see how great this community is to help people. These are difficult times for everyone and I am very grateful for the support.”

Shane said, “I see every day how much Johnny is struggling. I haven’t done much, just set up a donation page. I can run a marathon but Johnny doesn’t have that option. I am blessed to be able to go out and run; he is stuck in the house all day. Hopefully we can raise the money for an adapted vehicle and make his life easier.”

To Donate log onto Ógras Facebook page and scroll down to August 31 for the ‘Just Giving’ page link.