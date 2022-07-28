Golden Apples Players to present ‘West Side Story’

Get ready to be transported to the bustling streets of New York, folks, as an all-singing, all-dancing performance of West Side Story is coming to the Strule Arts Centre for three nights only – and the curtain will rise in earnest and excitement on the first showing tonight (Thursday).

The famous musical, which delves deeply into the themes of love overcoming adversity, tragedy, grief, and the toxicity of racism, will be presented by the creative theatre group, ‘Golden Apples Players’, based in Omagh.

Under the expert tutelage of Leanne Daly, Emmett Stewart and Paula Daly, the ‘Players’ offers anyone over 17 in the area passionate about all-things drama the chance to train with the best in the performing arts, and grace the stage in high-quality productions.

Set on the lush Upper West Side Streets of New York, the tale of the modern-day Romeo and Juliet pulls audiences into the spiteful war between two gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, who are mercifully battling it out to take control of the ‘turf’.

But things become complicated when rival protagonists, ‘Tony’ – a lead role shared by PJ Cunningham, Oisín Conway, and Ronan Cassidy – and ‘Maria’ – played by Cara McCance, Tirna-Kate Fox and Caoimhe Loane – fall powerfully in love.

Other leading cast members include ‘Bernardo’, founder and leader of the Sharks, played by Seán Coleman, and his girlfriend, ‘Anita’, played by both Zara Martin and Cassie McLaughlin.

Darragh Bonner was casted as ‘Riff’, the co-founder and leader of the Jets.

“These are just a few of the many amazing characters in West Side Story, performed by some of the most talented young people across Omagh,” actress Cara McGillion of Killyclogher, a zealous member of Golden Apples Players, told the UH.

“The Players have really brought this musical to life again – with obviously a few twists!

“People need to come to this show,” the 20-year-old, who is studying a BA ‘Musical Theatre Practice’ degree at Liverpool John Moores University, added.

“It is fun, energetic, sassy, and can pull on the heartstrings.

“It is full of thrilling dances, heartfelt songs and heartbreaking moments.”

Cara will be playing ‘Gladhand’ on the famous Strule stage – a perpetually cheerful and over-estatic peacemaker, who makes repeated attempts to prevent trouble – though not always successfully.

“I am loving playing this character,” Cara said.

“I am not used to playing such a bubbly personality, but I welcome the challenge.

“It has been more than two years since I took to the stage in a musical, so I am buzzing for the lights to come up on opening night – especially with this group of young performers.

“We are like a big family: Everybody knows and supports everybody, and we always make each other laugh.

“The show will be well-worth your ticket,” Cara continued. “So, come with us on a trip through the New York streets, relax, and enjoy the show!”

The Golden Apples Players will take to the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, stage at 7.30pm tonight (Thursday, July 28), tomorrow (Friday, July 20), and Saturday (July 30).

Please note that the Friday night viewing has already sold-out due to popular demand.

Good luck, Golden Apples Players!