New interest in developing former Derg police station

BOTH the Housing Executive and Derry City and Strabane District Council have expressed an interest in developing the former police station in Castlederg.

Revealed in a missive to the local SDLP office by the Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey, the new development also revealed that feasibility studies on how to progress the site are currently underway.

Previously identified for disposal, the Derg station was one of three across the North which had been retained pre-Brexit, along with stations in Aughnacloy and Warrenpoint. However, remaining vacant for a number of years it has recently been earmarked for redevelopment.

“The Housing Executive expressed an interest to develop the site for social housing,” Minister Hargey wrote in a letter to local MLA, Daniel McCrossan. “Apex Housing Association were subsequently nominated to progress the site.

“Derry City and Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) have expressed an interest in a potential collaborative approach with Apex Housing for a housing led regeneration plan for the site.”

She added, “Within the context of the Community Plan the Housing Executive is also working with DC&SDC to look at options for the redevelopment of the site. This will include the provision of social/affordable housing.”

Commenting on the new development, SDLP councillor Steven Edwards said, “This is hugely positive news that both Apex Housing and council have shown a joint interest in the site. This site has been a stain on the Castlederg high street for far too long and I hope this latest development results in the full dismantling and repurposing of the site which will be of massive benefit to Castlederg.

“Over the last two years I have been constantly lobbying the PSNI regarding this site and the need for it to be re-purposed following closure a number of years ago. I am glad that my lobbying efforts, and those of my colleague Daniel McCrossan MLA, are finally paying off. This is a strategic site in Castlederg, one that needs to be developed and one that has the potential to significantly contribute to the local area and people.”