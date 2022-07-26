Omagh Leisuire Complex to host multicultural summer party

The elegantly artful sounds of Chinese music and the traditional sounds of African drums will soon fill the walls of the Omagh Leisure Complex, as the ‘Erano Multicultural Summer Fieasa’ comes to town in colour and culture.

The free family event is taking place on this Sunday (July 31), at the Omagh Leisure Complex from 1pm to 5pm, and it promises to be a celebratory melting pot of all-things international.

Among the many festivities will be Egyptian belly dance, Indian henna skin decoration – a form of temporary body art – a feast of tasty and traditional Lebanese foods, and a delicious assortment of Syrian desserts.There will be fun for all the family, with fun-filled interactive games to take part in, while an ice-cream van and bouncy castle will ensure that the tiny tots are kept energetically entertained.

An event spokesperson has encouraged everyone to come along for the fantastic family day out.

“Come along and enjoy the tastes, sights and sounds, brought to you by our international friends,” they said.

The Erano Multicultural Summer Fiesta is supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the Omagh Community House, and the National Lottery Community Fund.

l For more information, please contact Mary on 07783706598, or alternatively, give Nadia a bell on 07912751495.

The Erano Multicultural Summer Fiesta will take place at Omagh Leisure Complex this Sunday (July 31) from 1pm to 5pm. The event is free-of-charge, and everyone is welcome.