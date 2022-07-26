Omagh photographer snaps some shots at Wild Ireland

A TALENTED Tyrone photographer, who recently captured incredible images of sly foxes and curious creatures during his recent trip to Wild Ireland in Donegal, has cited his father as his main inspiration for picking up a camera.

Paul Fox, who was born and brought up in Omagh, and still lives in the town, has worked in social care for the Western Trust for the past 30 years.

However, three years ago, he discovered a love for the lense, and a curio for the camera – and, as you can see, his fantastic photographic results speak for themselves.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, Mr Fox explained it was his father, Charlie, who inspired him to take pictures, as ‘he is never too far from a camera’, while his favourite photographer is Lee Jefferies.

“His portraits of the forgotten and invisible people on the edge of society are given a voice through their photos,” Paul explained.

“While my favourite genre of photography is portrait head shots, I never limit myself to one genre.

“ I like to explore all of the different styles, expand my skills, and learn new techniques.

“I have recently finished a year’s photography course at South West College, Omagh, and will be starting a new course in darkroom film development and printing in September, also at the college,” Paul added.

Best of luck in the future, Paul, and watch this space for more wily and wonderful still shots of the beautiful world around us, and all its curious creatures.