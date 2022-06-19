Pensioner murdered in Cookstown

DETECTIVES have launched a murder investigation in Cookstown after the body of a 77-year-old was found at a house in Ratheen Avenue earlier today.

A 45-year-old male located at the property has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said that police were called to the property shortly before 11am where the woman’s body was discovered inside.

“I am appealing for anyone who believes they may have information which could assist police with their investigation to contact detectives from the major investigation team at Cookstown Police Station on ‘101’ quoting reference 630 19/06/22,” the detective inspector said.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per-cent anonymous, and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

There are no further details at present.