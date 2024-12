Members of an Omagh band have raised money for several charities.

The Strule River String Band recently handed over £1,000 to each of the charities.

Andy Gordon is pictured above handing over a cheque to Joey Kelly and Jean Coyle, who both represented Termonmaguirc Cancer Group.

Advertisement

Carol McCandles is also pictured handing over a cheque to Elenor Smyth from the Motor Neurone charity.

Also photographed are Shane Roulston presenting a donation to Sharon Loughran from Lissan House; Claire McElhinney presenting to Phylis Kelly from Gortmore Day Centre; and Ian McGowan handing over a cheque to Caroline O’Kane from the Foyle Hospice.