Attempt to have 200-year-old tree chopped down fails again

A LONG-running dispute over a 200-year-old tree in the centre of Strabane has taken another twist.

There have been concerns for many years that the condition of the sycamore tree at Lower Main Street could be a danger to public safety.

However, the latest bid to have the tree chopped down has failed following a ruling by the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC).

Located in the rear garden of a property on Lower Main Street, the tree is part of a 15-dwelling development and next to a shared parking area.

It has been the subject of wrangling over its situation for as far back as 2014, when concerns were raised about its safety by the former Strabane District Council.

Much to-ing and fro-ing over the tree has happened over the decade since.

Derry City and Strabane District Council commissioned an independent report by arboriculturists which found the tree to be healthy.

CONCERNS

However, the report raised concerns about its long-term future due to a ‘severe restriction to potential root growth’ as it was growing in a raised bed adjacent to other hard surfacing.

The report went on to note decay pockets and stated there was a risk of damage to property or persons.

It recommended that the tree be ‘crown cleaned’, with dead, dying or broken material removed and the height of the tree reduced to a height of four metres.

The tree’s owner at the time was given the recommendations, but did not act on them and a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) was issued by the Department for Infrastructure to ensure it remained standing.

In January this year, an application was made by local man Mark Watkins to have the tree cut down.

Mr Watkins commissioned his own report which was carried out by arboriculturist Dr Philip Blackstock in August last year.

The report recommended the tree be cut down because the ‘bark death affecting the lower trunk’ and crown failure would result in endangering property or public.

The council commissioned its own updated report which did agree with some of the findings of Dr Blackstock, but not all and the council requested further information before making a decision.

‘VISUALLY SIGNIFICANT’

After reviewing the conflicting reports, the council’s planning committee upheld the TPO, saying the tree ‘constitutes a visually significant natural feature and makes a positive contribution to the character of the surrounding area’.

Mr Watkins appealed the council’s decision, arguing that crown reduction alone would leave the tree structurally compromised, increasing the risk to public safety.

An extensive report by PAC Commissioner Gareth Kerr has now stated the tree ‘constitutes a visually significant natural feature’.

Mr Kerr also noted that failure to implement the initial recommendations made in 2020 was ‘significant’ and, had they been carried out, the tree may remain safe for 30-plus years and that Mr Watkins had not ‘adequately explained’ why felling the tree was the only viable solution.

He also said the council would continue to monitor the situation.

Mr Watkins questioned a council officer’s experience in the matter and, as a compensatory measure, offered to plant a replacement tree in a more suitable location and fund planting elsewhere.

However, the council dismissed the offer and, according to the PAC report, Mr Watkins alleged ‘council dismissed these proposals without offering constructive alternatives’.

HISTORY

Praising the decision to uphold the TPO, Councillor Paul Gallagher, a member of the council’s Planning Committee, said: “The tree in question has a massive amount of history attached to it, having been part of Strabane for two centuries.

”As both a councillor and a member of the planning committee who made the final decision, I wholeheartedly agree with the decision to retain a part of Strabane which has been here long before any of us were here.”