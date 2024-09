CHARGES against a 35-year-old man accused of causing the deaths of three young men on the A5 road at Garvaghey by dangerous driving have been withdrawn by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS). At Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was announced that the case involving Donatas Timinskas (pictured), of Main Street, Belmayne, Dublin, would no longer proceed on the most serious charges brought against him.

Timinskas had faced multiple charges, including three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving. He was also initially charged with speeding, possessing defective brakes, and driving without due care and attention.

The charges relate to a tragic collision that occurred at Garvaghey on December 27, 2021. The incident resulted in the deaths of three young men: Peter McNamee, Nathan Corrigan, and Peter Finnegan, all aged in their 20s.

The PPS informed the court that, following significant developments in the investigation and after consulting with the families of the victims, the decision was made to withdraw the charges of causing death and injury by dangerous driving. The prosecution now intends to proceed with a single charge of speeding.

During the proceedings, District Judge Ted Magill requested clarification from the prosecution regarding whether the remaining speeding charge pertained to exceeding the speed limit for the specific vehicle classification. This issue will be addressed when the case returns to Omagh Magistrates Court next Tuesday, September 10.