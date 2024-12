Christmas has come early for a Co Tyrone music group.

Bready Ulster Scots Pipe Band was thrilled this week to learn they had successfully secured £8,419 in funding under a scheme by Stormont to support local musical groups.

The funding is part of the £823,000 available through the Musical Instruments Scheme, which will help 119 individuals, bands, and groups across the North purchase new equipment.

Rosemary Williamson, chairperson of the Bready Ulster Scots Pipe Band, shared the band’s excitement at receiving the grant, especially as they celebrate their 95th anniversary.

“Receiving this funding means a huge amount to everyone in the band and in Bready in general as we reach our 95th year in existence,” she said.

“Band members did not know that I had applied to the Arts Council for the funding and were absolutely flabbergasted when I revealed it to them last week. To fundraise that amount would have taken us years and we are so grateful; it feels like a seal of approval.”

The funding will be used to purchase new pipes, tenor drums, chanter reeds, and drones, which Rosemary believes is critical to the band’s survival.

“This funding is critical to our survival… Not only will this help our established members and the people currently learning the skills needed but it gives us the ability to recruit new members too, knowing that we have the facilities there to assist in their development.”

Rosemary also stressed the long history of the band,.

“There has been a band in Bready since the 1800s and we want to see it reach its 100th anniversary. We are currently ninth in the world in the 4B category and would love to stay in that position if not better it.”

Roisin McDonough, chief executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, expressed her satisfaction with the scheme’s success,.

“With much appreciated capital investment from the Department of Communities, the Arts Council is pleased to distribute this funding through the Musical Instruments Programme. This important scheme will help support 119 recipients buy or replace the instruments they need to fulfil their performance potential.”