An amazing display of Christmas cribs will go on show in Omagh this weekend.

St Joseph’s Hall, Omagh will once again be the venue for this year’s charity Nativity Festival.

This year three charities will benefit from your donations, MSF (Doctors Without Borders) for their work in Gaza, UNICEF for their work in Ukraine and Mellon Educate for their work in South Africa.

Some new and interesting nativities from various countries have been added to the vast collection of over 300 nativity sets.

This year will also see the return of the Live Crib at 3.30pm.

The cribs will be on display from 10am to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

In November 2024, Babs Barrett joined 422 volunteers with Mellon Educate which is an Irish-based African development charity which has built houses for 250,000 impoverished people in South Africa’s poorest townships, and schools and classrooms for over 70,000 South African children.

This year they worked in two schools in Lwande township to build 18 classrooms, kitchens, toilet blocks, covered shelters and playgrounds, benefiting the lives of 2,824 primary school children giving them a brighter and better future.

Last year’s exhibition was a huge success raising over £11,000 and hopefully people will respond with equal generosity knowing that they are helping the plight of the people suffering in Gaza, Ukraine and South Africa.

To donate you can use the link – https://www.justgiving.com/page/helen-barrett-1734025486333