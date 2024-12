The owners of the KFC outlet in Strabane have refused to comment on why it has closed.

The restaurant, which shut down about six weeks ago, has left many questioning the reason for its closure and whether it will be permanent.

Despite multiple inquiries from local media, KFC has not disclosed any details on the future of the outlet or the impact on its staff, leaving the community in uncertainty.

Strabane Independent Councillor Paul Gallagher expressed disappointment over the closure, describing it as a “bad move” for the town.

He emphasized that job losses, especially around Christmas, are particularly difficult in a town like Strabane, which faces economic challenges.

“I don’t know much about the closure or why it happened but, nevertheless, this is yet another bad move for the town.”

Dean Wray, a former employee at KFC in Strabane, also voiced his sadness over the closure.

Having worked at KFC for 18 years, he recalled his time there fondly, describing the restaurant as a “great place to work.”

Despite speculation that the location may have contributed to the closure, Wray insisted that the restaurant was always busy, noting that it was “flat out busy, from Monday right through to Sunday.”

He expressed hope that the outlet might reopen but admitted that he couldn’t see that happening.

“It’s a sad sight to drive past and see the shutters down on the place. I would like to hope it would reopen but I can’t see it.”

The ownership of KFC franchises in Northern Ireland has undergone significant changes in recent years.

Businessman Michael Herbert owned the local KFC franchises up until 2019, when he sold 25 of them to the EG Group.

Late last year, the EG Group sold the franchises to Yum Brands, a US-based company.

The Chronicle reached out to Yum Brands for an explanation of why the Strabane outlet closed, but no one from the company was available for comment.