A CASTLEDERG grandmother who died after a three-vehicle collision last week was ‘one of those people who touched the lives of so many in this town and beyond’, a priest has told her funeral.

Parish priest, Fr Paul Fraser, was addressing mourners at the Requiem Mass for 75-year-old Patricia McGarvey, which was held in St Patrick’s Church, Castlederg this afternoon.

Mrs McGarvey, late of Churchtown Park, tragically passed away after the three-vehicle collision on the Strabane Road, between Listymore Road and the Dunrevan Road, last Wednesday.

Fr Fraser described Mrs McGarvey (nee Murray), originally from Donemana, as ‘one of those people who touched the lives of so many in this town and beyond’.

He continued, “Even though she wasn’t originally from Castlederg, she certainly made her mark here.

“She quickly settled in and made the ‘Derg her home.

“It was the simple things in life that she appreciated. Visiting friends and neighbours for a cup of tea and a chat, and maybe a smoke.

“Friendship was important to her, but much more important to her, was her family.

“Over the last few days, many stories have been shared of all the great memories made because Patricia surrounded herself with wonderful people.

“She spent her time and energy enjoying the present, not wallowing on the past.

“She touched the lives of so many people.

“Many of those I have spoken to in recent days have said that she would never pass you without a wave and a smile, and if you ever needed anything, you could count on Patricia for help.”

Originally from Donemana, Mrs McGarvey was a well-known and respected member of the Castlederg community for around 50 years.

After her death, Derg councillor, Ruairi McHugh, said Patricia was a very popular woman who was always ‘very friendly’.

“Patricia lived in Castlederg for around 50 years,” he said.

“It’s the suddenness of Patricia’s death which has really affected people. We have had tragedy after tragedy locally over the past number of weeks and months and this is another one.

“People are in disbelief and really don’t know what to say about this because Patricia was so popular to anyone that she met.”