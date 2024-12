WORK has been completed on an extensive upgrade to Glenhordial Water Treatment Works (WTW), near Omagh, securing the quality of drinking water for over 11,500 customers.

Delivered by Castlederg-based Lowry Building and Civil Engineering (LBCE) alongside mechanical and electrical partner LSR, the project is part of NI Water’s £10 million annual base maintenance programme.

The upgrade addressed several key components of the WTW that were nearing the end of their operational lifespan.

Notably, the replacement of large tanks required precision coordination, with sections of the roof opened to crane the equipment into place.

Throughout the process, water treatment operations were maintained without disruption, ensuring continuous service to customers.

Zama Dilworth, NI Water Project Manager, said the work at Glenhordial was completed seamlessly thanks to the expertise of LBCE, LSR, and the project management teams from TetraTech and SBE.

Andrew Porter, Plant Manager at Glenhordial, said: “Our priority is always the quality and safety of our customers’ drinking water.”

Jack Lowry, LBCE project manager, added: “It has been a pleasure to work alongside NI Water, TetraTech and SBE Design to provide improvements at Glenhordial Water Treatment Works and do our part as a company to ensure the local community continues to benefit from the efficient delivery of high-quality drinking water.”