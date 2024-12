THE late Eamon Meenan, whose funeral took place last week in the Church of Corpus Christi in Mountfield, was a renowned Gaelic footballer in his youth.

Mr. Meenan, from Fecarry, died on December 15, at the South West Acute Hospital.

He holds the distinction of being the first player from the newly reformed Killyclogher St Mary’s club to line out for a Tyrone team when he was selected on the county seniors and minors in the 1960s and 1970s.

Advertisement

A tall, strong and stylish footballer, he was on the first Killyclogher teams to play in the Tyrone leagues following the re-establishment of the club in 1965.

In a tribute to Eamon, the club said that he had been to the forefront of their success in those early days, reaching a Junior League final in 1967, and winning the Junior league title and the McElduff Cup in 1968.

Despite narrowly missing out on the league and championship double in that year of 1968, he remained a stalwart and consistent member of the team into the 1970s.

As the club gained in confidence on and off the field, Eamon was on the team which reached the Intermediate championship final in 1973, and which won the Junior league and championship titles in 1977.

They were successful two in winning the Intermediate league in 1978 and played on the team which reached the senior ranks in 1979.

He later moved to the United States, with the GAA in Philadelphia being the chief beneficiary of his significant playing talents.

An unbroken connection with our club sees grandchildren currently represent us on the field – a source of huge pride to Eamon, the club added. He will be remembered as a thoroughly good and modest man.

Advertisement

Our sincerest condolences to the entire family.

The beloved husband of Ann (nee McCartan), he will also be sadly missed by his children Fiona Potter (Gerard), Shauna McGirr (Christopher), his siblings Sean (Mary), Clare Harkin (Brendan RIP), Mairead McGlynn (Micky), Julia McCloy (Peter), Stephen (Missy RIP) and Eunice and his grandchildren Odhran, Gavin, Bree, Jenna, Kayden and Logan.