A Co Tyrone woman who was left brain-damaged as a toddler has been described at her Requiem Funeral Mass as someone ‘oozing with love’.

Elaine Dobbs, from the Mullanmore Road, Carrickmore, was 47 when she passed away.

Her funeral took place to St Colmcille’s Church at which the celebrant, Fr Peter McAnenly, described how it had been a ‘privilege’ for him to have met her.

Born on October 10, 1977, she was according to Fr McAnenly ‘a guiding light and shining star’ for her family and so many others.

It was a point echoed by her mother, Alice, who said Elaine had always got great joy out of life.

“Elaine loved the craic, music and was just always smiling and pleasant. She loved Daniel O’Donnell and once attended a tea party in his house,” Alice said.

“We took her everywhere, and was in Lourdes on ten occasions.

“We always had good family support which made an awful difference for us.

“She was brain damaged at nine-months-old which left her with a stroke on her left hand side. She didn’t walk or talk. But the car never left the street that she was in it.”

In addition to the care and love which she received from her family, Elaine also attended Cranny School, before going on to attend the Omagh Centre at the age of 19.

“The people in Omagh were our lifeline and absolutely fantastic.

“Elaine went out at 9am and wasn’t back to 3pm. That gave us six hours to get other things done, and the people there took them out on activities, up into Omagh for coffee and so many other thngs as well,” Alice added.

In addition to the regular daily activities, the family annually enjoyed a summer holiday in Bundoran, thanks to the Friendly Care Group in Carrickmore.

Music in the Allingham Hotel and daily walks were a feature for a daughter, sister, aunt and nieces and nephews very much at the centre of the family.

“We will miss her terribly. Elaine was the centre of the house. She was the first one spoken to and was loved by all. She just loved everyone.”

Parish Priest of Termonamguirc, Fr Peter McAnenly, concluded by saying how Elaine was an ‘extraordinary gift and blessing’.

Elaine is survived by her parents, Alice and Pete, sister of Martin (Sharon), Peadar, Michelle (Liam) and Caitriona (William).

She will also be sadly missed by her nieces, nephew, brothers in law, sister in law and extended family circle.