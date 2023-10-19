Fallen footballer thanks firefighter for ‘life-saving’ first aid

A YOUNG footballer who recently collapsed on a soccer pitch has publicly thanked a local man for potentially saving his life.

Tummery Athletic FC stalwart, Seamus Bradley became a hero when he rushed to the aid of the fallen young footballer from Portglenone.

Robbie McGaughey was only minutes into his debut match for Co Antrim side, Cloughmills, when the 22-year-old lost consciousness, and fell to the grass.

Advertisement

“I think I was out for about 30 seconds, when I remember coming around and seeing this man above me,” said Robbie, when he spoke with the UlsterHerald earlier this week. That man was Dromore firefighter and devout Tummery Athletic FC clubman, Seamus Bradley.

“If he had not been there, I really do not know how things would have turned out,” said Robbie.

Now, while still very much in the mid-stages of his recovery, the young talent wanted to thank the Dromore firefighter for everything he did on that fateful day.

“He did everything he had to do; put me in the recovery position, kept a close eye on my racing heart rate, and kept me stable until an ambulance was able to take me to the hospital,” said Robbie.

But, not only did the young man appreciate the practical medial measures taken by Seamus, he was also grateful for his calm and familiar presence.

“He treated me so well, spoke to me calmly and clearly, and, even though he was a complete stranger, he made me feel as if I had known him a lifetime.”

Robbie is now on the mend, but he said that he is not sure whether he will play football again.

Advertisement

“I love football, but you have to put your health first.

“It turns out that I have an irregular heart beat, which means, where most people’s heart rate is relatively stable, mine fluctuates a lot. I am only back to work recently and I find myself getting tired very easily, and it’s also hard to catch my breath.”

Recalling the events of the day, Tummery manager, Ryan Hanna, said, “Two games were being played on adjacent pitches at Valley Leisure Centre, just outside Belfast.

“A player on the other side of the pitch had collapsed, and Seamie, being highly-skilled and willing to help, ran over to see what he could do.”

Ryan said Seamus prepared the player for CPR, called for a defribilator, monitored the situation, and relayed feedback to the arriving ambulance.

“That’s Seamie’s nature: He is an absolute gentleman, and he would do anything for anyone.”